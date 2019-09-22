Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Both Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust 3 6.93 N/A 0.40 6.43 Hess Corporation 62 3.08 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Permianville Royalty Trust and Hess Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Permianville Royalty Trust and Hess Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 0.00% 15.4% 15.4% Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Permianville Royalty Trust is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.46 beta. In other hand, Hess Corporation has beta of 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Permianville Royalty Trust and Hess Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Hess Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Hess Corporation’s potential upside is 23.34% and its average price target is $81.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Permianville Royalty Trust and Hess Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.8% and 96.2%. Insiders held roughly 31.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust’s shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Hess Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permianville Royalty Trust -0.78% -10.56% -23.03% -0.65% -23.03% 35.11% Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1%

For the past year Permianville Royalty Trust has weaker performance than Hess Corporation

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats on 5 of the 9 factors Hess Corporation.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.