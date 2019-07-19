Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Both Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust 3 6.30 N/A 0.44 7.24 Enservco Corporation N/A 0.49 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Permianville Royalty Trust and Enservco Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Enservco Corporation 0.00% -81% -14.5%

Risk & Volatility

Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.49 and its 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enservco Corporation’s 103.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.03 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.3% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.5% of Enservco Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 31.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Enservco Corporation has 15.55% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permianville Royalty Trust -2.17% -11.52% 27.53% 17.1% -22.22% 67.55% Enservco Corporation -7.14% 2.02% -1.21% -36.4% -55.36% 25.53%

For the past year Permianville Royalty Trust has stronger performance than Enservco Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Permianville Royalty Trust beats Enservco Corporation.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.