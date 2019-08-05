Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)

This is a contrast between Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust 3 5.83 N/A 0.40 6.43 Delek Logistics Partners LP 32 1.22 N/A 2.57 12.93

In table 1 we can see Permianville Royalty Trust and Delek Logistics Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Delek Logistics Partners LP is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Permianville Royalty Trust is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 0.00% 15.4% 15.4% Delek Logistics Partners LP 0.00% -49.3% 9.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.46 shows that Permianville Royalty Trust is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Delek Logistics Partners LP has beta of 1 which is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Permianville Royalty Trust and Delek Logistics Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.8% and 23.5%. Insiders owned roughly 31.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Delek Logistics Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permianville Royalty Trust -0.78% -10.56% -23.03% -0.65% -23.03% 35.11% Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.66% 1.1% 1.96% 11.07% 14.12% 13.54%

For the past year Permianville Royalty Trust was more bullish than Delek Logistics Partners LP.

Summary

Delek Logistics Partners LP beats Permianville Royalty Trust on 7 of the 10 factors.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.