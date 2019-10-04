Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Both Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust 3 -0.34 17.21M 0.40 6.43 Continental Resources Inc. 31 0.66 79.69M 2.51 14.79

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Permianville Royalty Trust and Continental Resources Inc. Continental Resources Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Permianville Royalty Trust. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Permianville Royalty Trust is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 675,670,370.22% 15.4% 15.4% Continental Resources Inc. 255,991,005.46% 15.7% 6.2%

Volatility and Risk

Permianville Royalty Trust is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.46. Competitively, Continental Resources Inc.’s beta is 1.63 which is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Permianville Royalty Trust and Continental Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Continental Resources Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Continental Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $49.29 average target price and a 65.79% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.2% of Continental Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Permianville Royalty Trust’s share owned by insiders are 31.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Continental Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permianville Royalty Trust -0.78% -10.56% -23.03% -0.65% -23.03% 35.11% Continental Resources Inc. 1.09% -12.4% -15.71% -21.27% -41.4% -7.51%

For the past year Permianville Royalty Trust had bullish trend while Continental Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Continental Resources Inc. beats Permianville Royalty Trust on 11 of the 14 factors.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.