Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust 3 6.46 N/A 0.40 6.43 Cimarex Energy Co. 59 1.97 N/A 6.62 7.66

Table 1 highlights Permianville Royalty Trust and Cimarex Energy Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cimarex Energy Co. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Permianville Royalty Trust is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Cimarex Energy Co., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 0.00% 15.4% 15.4% Cimarex Energy Co. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Permianville Royalty Trust is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.46. Competitively, Cimarex Energy Co.’s beta is 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Permianville Royalty Trust and Cimarex Energy Co. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Cimarex Energy Co. 0 3 5 2.63

On the other hand, Cimarex Energy Co.’s potential upside is 58.70% and its average price target is $71.13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Permianville Royalty Trust and Cimarex Energy Co. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.8% and 97.8%. About 31.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Cimarex Energy Co.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permianville Royalty Trust -0.78% -10.56% -23.03% -0.65% -23.03% 35.11% Cimarex Energy Co. 0.34% -15.62% -24.24% -33.65% -49.51% -17.81%

For the past year Permianville Royalty Trust has 35.11% stronger performance while Cimarex Energy Co. has -17.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Cimarex Energy Co. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Permianville Royalty Trust.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,094 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.