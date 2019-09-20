Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) to pay $0.04 on Oct 15, 2019; Pictet Asset Management LTD Boosted Its Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Position

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) is expected to pay $0.04 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:PVL) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Permianville Royalty Trust’s current price of $2.57 translates into 1.71% yield. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.57. About 135,322 shares traded or 135.61% up from the average. Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) has declined 23.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.03% the S&P500.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) stake by 8.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd acquired 4,000 shares as Camden Ppty Tr (CPT)’s stock rose 3.31%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 53,594 shares with $5.60M value, up from 49,594 last quarter. Camden Ppty Tr now has $10.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $110.37. About 239,416 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB

Among 3 analysts covering Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Camden Property Trust has $112 highest and $10900 lowest target. $111’s average target is 0.57% above currents $110.37 stock price. Camden Property Trust had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 25.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased Cigna Corp New stake by 139,200 shares to 460,942 valued at $72.62M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) stake by 2,808 shares and now owns 21,914 shares. Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold CPT shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 86.18 million shares or 0.38% less from 86.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Investments reported 6,472 shares stake. Corda Ltd Llc holds 0.71% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) or 62,966 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York reported 15,350 shares stake. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Cbre Clarion Securities Lc owns 837,774 shares. Duncker Streett & stated it has 3,050 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank reported 537 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement has 70,168 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corporation owns 89,602 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 865 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.59M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.06% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd owns 7,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nordea Mgmt Ab reported 3,673 shares.