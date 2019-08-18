Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) to pay $0.02 on Sep 16, 2019; Voloridge Investment Management Has Boosted By $3.48 Million Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 637.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voloridge Investment Management Llc acquired 18,243 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Voloridge Investment Management Llc holds 21,105 shares with $4.04 million value, up from 2,862 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $45.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $219.34. About 1.08 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS

Among 15 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $130 lowest target. $201.40’s average target is -8.18% below currents $219.34 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 29 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of EW in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Sell” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 18. Barclays Capital maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $17500 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 18. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report.

