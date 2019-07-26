Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) Comparison side by side

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust 3 6.04 N/A 0.44 7.24 Murphy Oil Corporation 27 1.40 N/A 1.27 22.19

Table 1 demonstrates Permianville Royalty Trust and Murphy Oil Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Murphy Oil Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Permianville Royalty Trust is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Permianville Royalty Trust’s 1.49 beta indicates that its volatility is 49.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Murphy Oil Corporation is 111.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.11 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Permianville Royalty Trust and Murphy Oil Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Murphy Oil Corporation 1 0 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Murphy Oil Corporation’s consensus price target is $29.67, while its potential upside is 32.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.3% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares and 92.4% of Murphy Oil Corporation shares. About 31.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Murphy Oil Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permianville Royalty Trust -2.17% -11.52% 27.53% 17.1% -22.22% 67.55% Murphy Oil Corporation 3.5% -1.65% -0.53% -9.36% -8.14% 20.09%

For the past year Permianville Royalty Trust has stronger performance than Murphy Oil Corporation

Summary

Murphy Oil Corporation beats Permianville Royalty Trust on 10 of the 11 factors.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.