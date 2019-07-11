Permian Investment Partners LP Trimmed Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake by $12.77 Million as Stock Price Declined; Carnival (CCL) Shareholder Landscape Capital Management Trimmed Stake as Share Price Declined

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99 million, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 2.29 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 7,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 52,935 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 60,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 3.60 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Adj EPS 56c-Adj EPS 60c; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Unveils Largest, Most Technologically Advanced Operations Center In Cruise Industry; 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer; 15/03/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.07% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Hennessy Advisors Inc has 0.21% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 89,700 shares. 44,766 were reported by Jefferies Gru Limited Liability. Tru Of Vermont has 1,348 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. National Pension Service owns 0.1% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 535,372 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 7,116 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 7,910 shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP owns 209,407 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett And Lc reported 1.11M shares stake. Ledyard Bancorporation holds 0.55% or 81,653 shares. The Illinois-based First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). E&G Lp reported 0.24% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Centurylink Invest Com owns 16,046 shares. Carret Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 64,908 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Michigan-based World Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.80 billion for 4.50 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 63,329 shares to 155,409 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS) by 14,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Roku Inc.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

