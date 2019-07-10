Permian Investment Partners LP Raised Its Aon Plc (AON) Holding by $2.99 Million as Stock Price Rose; Zimmer Partners LP Has Boosted Nisource (NI) Position by $86.71 Million as Market Value Rose

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62 million, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $197.52. About 122,052 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 3.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 17.54 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502.61 million, up from 14.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.6. About 318,814 shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 12.92% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 08/05/2018 – NiSource Declares Dividend of 19.5c; 02/05/2018 – NiSource Sees Dividend Growth of 5%-7% Each Yr Through 2020; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE SAYS L-T GUIDANCE, GROWTH, CAPEX VIEWS REAFFIRMED; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Net $276.1M; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 77C, EST. 76C; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Files New Rates with the DPU; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC SAYS ON APRIL 18, ENTERED INTO A MULTIPLE-DRAW $600 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

More notable recent NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “NiSource Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends – PRNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Columbia Gas customers to see refunds in July or August bills – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Deborah Hersman, Safety Expert and Former NTSB Chair, Joins NiSource Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Coty, International Paper and NiSource – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 725,000 shares to 625,000 shares, valued at $34.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.11M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44M shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.1% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Invs has invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 72,466 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc owns 4.26M shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 122,300 shares. Registered Advisor Inc reported 18,497 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Axa has 0.02% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). M&T Savings Bank Corp accumulated 25,898 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 11,495 shares. Shaker Invs Limited Liability Oh has invested 0.74% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 536 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank And Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 6,568 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Hldgs Incorporated has invested 0.04% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).