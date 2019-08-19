Permian Investment Partners LP Position in Nrg Energy (NRG) Has Lowered as Market Value Declined; Pegasystems (PEGA) Shareholder Luxor Capital Group LP Has Boosted Stake

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 48.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 929,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.86 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.13M, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $70.55. About 133,404 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 10/04/2018 – Mphasis to Drive Towergate’s Digital Transformation Roadmap; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pegasystems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEGA); 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Rev $235.2M; 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 07/05/2018 – Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2018; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) $0.15; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Trans; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Pegasystems; 15/03/2018 – Pegasystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company's stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99M, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 3.58M shares traded or 2.45% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on NRG Energy – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NRG Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Preview Of NRG Energy’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “NRG Energy (NRG), Calpine Corporation (CPN), Exelon Corp. (EXC) Said to be Among Bidders for Just Energy Group (JE) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Gluskin Sheff And Associate Incorporated holds 1.79% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 709,635 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 1.50M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Rampart Investment Mngmt Lc holds 88,478 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 74,600 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 0.43% or 133,326 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors reported 9,351 shares. Profund owns 22,474 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hbk Invs LP has 0.2% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 364,470 shares. 58 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards & Inc. Shell Asset Management invested 0.04% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Marathon Trading Inv Management Llc has 0.09% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 8,258 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 526,383 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.04% or 780,913 shares.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (Call) (NYSE:GRUB) by 667,397 shares to 475,000 shares, valued at $33.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 523,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33M shares, and cut its stake in Dhx Media Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 8,546 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 550,498 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Greenwood Capital Limited invested in 4,308 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pnc Financial Service Gru Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Cambridge Com has 5,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). 28,032 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Ltd. Voya Management Ltd Liability has 10,981 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp reported 20,163 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Citigroup Inc reported 41,914 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Management holds 0.09% or 1.45 million shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Corp stated it has 8,263 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bancshares De reported 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 59,518 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.