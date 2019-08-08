Permian Investment Partners LP Maintains Holding in Aon Plc (AON); Pinnacle Associates LTD Lowered Its Cummins (CMI) Stake as Share Value Declined

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62 million, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $189.78. About 505,749 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 3,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 262,338 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.42M, down from 266,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $153.33. About 788,703 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Crypto News: Coinbase Seeks Protection; Binance Launches Margin Trading – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aon: The Peak Has Been Reached – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aon names Darren Zeidel as General Counsel – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lanny’s Dividend Stock Purchase Activity – July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jerome Dodson Comments on Cummins – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins -5% seeing flat revenue for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $63,499 activity.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 3,428 shares to 40,908 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 13,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,985 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 137,129 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel, California-based fund reported 42,186 shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 0.33% or 9,445 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt accumulated 34 shares. First City Capital Mgmt, Georgia-based fund reported 10,120 shares. Rowland And Co Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Alta Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.12% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 12,576 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt Lc invested 2.08% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 269 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 12,061 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 1,611 shares. Stevens Limited Partnership owns 0.13% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 18,565 shares. Cincinnati Casualty stated it has 46,000 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 179,259 shares in its portfolio.