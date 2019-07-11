Permian Investment Partners LP Lowered Stake in Nrg Energy (NRG) as Market Valuation Declined; Range Res (Put) (RRC) Stake Held by D-E Shaw & Company Inc

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99M, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 2.29 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG)

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (Put) (RRC) by 143.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 72,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 123,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 50,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Range Res Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.42. About 7.08M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ REV $765.5M, EST. $685.1M; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW AGREEMENT HAS A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 13, 2023; 10/05/2018 – Major Range Resources Investor Lashes Out Over Executive Pay; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd reported 215,110 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 158,517 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Co holds 15,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bogle Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership De reported 290,217 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 229 shares. Affinity Inv Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 5,742 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 411,166 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 293,973 shares. James Investment Rech Inc reported 0.82% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated reported 18,957 shares. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. National Asset Management has invested 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $361.72M for 6.71 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $592,655 activity. Scucchi Mark bought $100,344 worth of stock. The insider FUNK JAMES M bought 10,000 shares worth $97,997.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 69,803 shares to 15,197 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 218,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 737,561 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).