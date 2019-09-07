Permian Investment Partners LP Lowered Nrg Energy (NRG) Position by $12.77 Million; Share Price Declined; Oxbow Advisors Raised Bank Of America (BAC) Stake by $1.05 Million as Stock Rose

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 31.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 39,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 163,355 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, up from 124,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 54.50M shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+/B’ Rtgs On BAC Intnl Bank, Otlk Still Stbl; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Oil to Hit $80 a Barrel in Second Quarter, Says BofA’s Blanch (Video); 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Consumer Banking Rev $9B, Up 9%; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America’s global capital markets head departs for Silver Lake

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99 million, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.74. About 2.15M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,017 shares to 61,100 shares, valued at $11.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,651 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 EPS, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $457.99M for 5.05 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.