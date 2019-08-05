Permian Investment Partners LP Increased Aon Plc (AON) Stake; Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Holder Soros Fund Management Has Decreased Stake by $17.96 Million

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 94.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 80,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 4,412 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $981,000, down from 85,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $9.24 during the last trading session, reaching $205.81. About 623,162 shares traded or 24.94% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62 million, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $7.79 during the last trading session, reaching $183.25. About 1.16M shares traded or 40.09% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap stated it has 17,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.06% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Castleark owns 1,530 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 15,788 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 18,592 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 15 shares. Chevy Chase owns 43,889 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 751,636 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Ltd holds 0.02% or 18,207 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 2,458 shares. Park National Oh has 1,463 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Davis Cap Prtn accumulated 175,000 shares. Btim has 0.13% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 43,126 shares.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 127,162 shares to 412,693 shares, valued at $64.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 17.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 37.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $690,326 activity. Edmonds-Waters Christopher had sold 3,669 shares worth $889,333 on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.97 EPS, down 2.55% or $0.13 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $256.26M for 10.35 P/E if the $4.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.