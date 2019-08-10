Permian Investment Partners LP Has Trimmed Position in Nrg Energy (NRG) by $12.77 Million; Aar Com (AIR) Stake Has Boosted by Gamco Investors Et Al

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Aar Corp Com (AIR) by 50.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 81,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.51% . The hedge fund held 243,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.91M, up from 161,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Aar Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 171,084 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 16/05/2018 – Héroux-Devtek Signs a Landing Gear Remanufacturing Contract with AAR in Support of the U.S. Air Force; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP. UPDATES 4Q VIEW ON SLOWER RAMP-UP OF WASS PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: AAR DID NOT REPORT 4Q RESULTS; 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 49C, EST. 50C; 17/04/2018 – AAR Announces Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX DEVTEK SAYS SIGNED A 4-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH AAR CORPORATION; 21/05/2018 – AAR CITES ADMINISTRATIVE DELAYS UNDER STATE DEPT. AWARD PACT; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – AAR 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C, EST. 51C; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX-DEVTEK GETS PACT WITH AAR, POTENTIAL VALUE OVER C$65M

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99M, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 3.22 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AIR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.23 million shares or 4.03% less from 31.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co holds 340,261 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Mngmt has 2,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alabama-based Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 8,242 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp holds 0.04% or 13,617 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 3,375 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 22,161 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Comerica Savings Bank owns 32,202 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei owns 11,415 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Finance Incorporated holds 395,290 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Prescott Cap Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.42% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 2,047 shares. 373 are owned by Ftb Advsr Incorporated.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visteon Corp Com New (NYSE:VC) by 12,340 shares to 113,884 shares, valued at $7.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legg Mason Inc Com (NYSE:LM) by 19,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97M shares, and cut its stake in Ncr Corp New Com (NYSE:NCR).

