Permian Investment Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Nrg Energy (NRG) as Share Price Declined; As International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) Market Valuation Rose, Bright Rock Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $109.78. About 1.42M shares traded or 35.27% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168; 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – IFF Acquires Frutarom in Biggest Flavor Deal Worth $7.1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES IFF’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON DEAL AN; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect to Realize About $145 Million of Run-Rate Cost Synergies by Third Full Year After Closing, With Around 25% Achieved in First Full Year; 12/04/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances Surpasses 2020 Sustainability Goals; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99 million, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.29. About 1.51 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co holds 0.35% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 23.30 million shares. 214,200 were accumulated by Nomura Incorporated. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 158,517 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Kepos Ltd Partnership owns 166,013 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Addison has invested 0.29% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Qs Investors Limited Liability reported 0.1% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 229 were reported by Baystate Wealth Management Llc. Comml Bank Of The West stated it has 84,340 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc owns 1.91M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 14,800 shares. Bp Public Limited has 0.06% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 36,000 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 416,446 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 130,845 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP holds 207,357 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson Communication holds 0% or 2,192 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 4,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Albion Grp Ut owns 1,720 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 131,108 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 680 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 11,605 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Twin Tree Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.37% or 2.05M shares. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt holds 0.3% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 2,435 shares. 13,882 were reported by Wellington Management Gp Inc Llp. Horizon Lc has 18,886 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Burney Com holds 1,847 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 1,557 shares. Hartford Fincl Management accumulated 6,000 shares.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $299.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $15.49 million activity.