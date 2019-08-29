Permian Investment Partners LP Has Decreased Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Verus Financial Partners Raised Stake by $592,020

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $255.76. About 159,793 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99 million, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.62. About 156,831 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE

More recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Ford, UnitedHealth And More – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). D E Shaw Company has 2.39M shares. Amp Investors has invested 0.06% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc owns 0.16% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 93,921 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division reported 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Price T Rowe Md reported 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Art Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.42% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Kemnay Advisory Svcs holds 31,019 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 13,075 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund has invested 0.05% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Md Sass Svcs Incorporated invested in 4.56% or 673,071 shares. Catalyst Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Horizon Investments Lc holds 0.01% or 4,848 shares. Zacks Invest Management reported 30,076 shares.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Keeley Mid Cap Dividend Value Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Commentary – GuruFocus.com” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on NRG Energy – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Preview Of NRG Energy’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.