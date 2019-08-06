Permian Investment Partners LP Has Cut Nrg Energy (NRG) Position by $12.77 Million; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holder Van Den Berg Management I Has Cut Its Stake by $446,350

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 5,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 234,830 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67 million, down from 240,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 1.34M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99M, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 2.92M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 283,375 shares to 318,237 shares, valued at $9.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Broadcast networks sue Locast for streaming their feeds for free – L.A. Biz” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AmerisourceBergen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmerisourceBergen EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue – AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AmerisourceBergen: Buy The Stock And Forget It – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Keeley Mid Cap Dividend Value Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Commentary – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NRG Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NRG Energy caps 10% plunge in week since earnings report – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.