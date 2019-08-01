Permian Investment Partners LP Has Boosted Its Aon Plc (AON) Position; Todd Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Biogen Idec (BIIB)

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 23.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 19,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 101,876 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.08M, up from 82,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $243.53. About 438,910 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62 million, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $193.04. About 177,827 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 31,958 shares. Boston Partners holds 922,718 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corp reported 77,492 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma has 0.18% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Sarissa Mgmt LP holds 18.67% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 524,658 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited Co reported 0.03% stake. Midas Management Corp holds 0.14% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru Bancshares holds 1,146 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Management Us Inc reported 156,667 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Grp owns 73,412 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd invested in 0.2% or 490,716 shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers Incorporated has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Shamrock Asset Management Llc holds 151 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Meridian invested in 1.04% or 8,886 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company has 0.17% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 216,957 shares to 26,450 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 30,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,900 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide.