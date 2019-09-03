Permian Investment Partners LP Decreased Stake in Nrg Energy (NRG) as Shares Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding Boosted by Geller Family Office Services Llc

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $128.74. About 5.12M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99M, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.8. About 2.30 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Research Advisors invested in 0% or 9,351 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd has 0.06% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Moreover, Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.16% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 7,148 were reported by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 229 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 74,600 shares. Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.97% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins accumulated 10,620 shares. 30,600 are owned by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Utah Retirement Sys holds 54,641 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 54,071 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 14,971 shares or 0% of the stock. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.3% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 22,474 are owned by Profund Advsrs Limited Com. Numerixs Inv Technologies holds 12,034 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on NRG Energy – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NRG Energy a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “NRG Energy (NRG), Calpine Corporation (CPN), Exelon Corp. (EXC) Said to be Among Bidders for Just Energy Group (JE) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 EPS, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $459.42 million for 4.92 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.