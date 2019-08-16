Permian Investment Partners LP Cut Stake in Nrg Energy (NRG) by $12.77 Million; Convergence Investment Partners Holds Position in Union Pacific (UNP)

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 21.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 4,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 26,387 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 21,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $162.45. About 2.65M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99 million, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.32. About 2.28M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co has 0.35% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Moreover, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Ima Wealth Inc invested in 191 shares. Whitebox Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Aqr Limited Company invested in 3.27M shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated owns 38,517 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Rampart Management Ltd Liability Corp has 88,478 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Whittier Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc owns 26,718 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 112,355 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.07% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NRG Energy a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “May 2019 Utility Review – NRG Takes A Big Hit – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NRG Energy to buy Stream Energy retail businesses in $300M deal – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Cisco Systems, NRG Energy and D. R. Horton – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13,065 shares to 182,415 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 8,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,533 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).