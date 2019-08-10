Permian Investment Partners LP Cut Position in Nrg Energy (NRG) by $12.77 Million as Shares Declined; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Peak Asset Management Has Lowered Stake

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 86.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 75,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 12,023 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782,000, down from 87,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99M, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 2.78 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pictet And Cie (Europe) accumulated 40,603 shares or 0.45% of the stock. 8.05 million are held by Cap. Moreover, Sphera Funds Limited has 2.87% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 480,000 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Company holds 0.12% or 47,049 shares. California-based Main Street Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.82% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Becker Capital Management Inc holds 732,359 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 0.06% stake. Adirondack holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,255 shares. Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Limited owns 3,350 shares. Research Global stated it has 1.61% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Intact Mngmt reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Citadel Advsrs Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 5.69M shares.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 11,763 shares to 84,616 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 6,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm holds 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 36,560 shares. 14,698 are owned by Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd. Convergence Ltd Liability Corporation holds 22,329 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Element Capital Mgmt Lc owns 63,992 shares. 15,953 are held by Virtu Ltd Liability. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.07% or 3.92 million shares in its portfolio. 12,787 were reported by Tower Rech Lc (Trc). Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 20,896 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 122,866 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 16,428 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Envestnet Asset Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 151,314 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 49,125 shares. Whitebox Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 27,119 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Finance holds 0.08% or 8,864 shares in its portfolio.