Permian Investment Partners LP Boosted Aon Plc (AON) Stake by $2.99 Million; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Cut Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) by $55.44 Million

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp analyzed 78,089 shares as the company's stock rose 17.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.86M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 billion, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $20.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $9.26 during the last trading session, reaching $748.8. About 531,711 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500.

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company's stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62M, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $196.47. About 634,369 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Aon posts organic revenue growth of 6%, improved operating margin – Seeking Alpha" on April 26, 2019

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "The Top 10 Best Sectors in the Market for 2019 – Investorplace.com" on July 02, 2019

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 EPS, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.54 million for 50.59 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.