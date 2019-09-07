Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

This is a contrast between Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Basin Royalty Trust 6 9.35 N/A 0.55 9.57 Murphy Oil Corporation 25 0.98 N/A 1.27 18.99

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Murphy Oil Corporation. Murphy Oil Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Permian Basin Royalty Trust. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Murphy Oil Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 715% Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.82 shows that Permian Basin Royalty Trust is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Murphy Oil Corporation’s 92.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.92 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Murphy Oil Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Murphy Oil Corporation 1 2 2 2.40

Meanwhile, Murphy Oil Corporation’s average price target is $27.4, while its potential upside is 41.38%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Murphy Oil Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.6% and 90.7%. About 1% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Murphy Oil Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permian Basin Royalty Trust -3.83% -12% -18.89% -22.12% -42.98% -10.51% Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78%

For the past year Permian Basin Royalty Trust has -10.51% weaker performance while Murphy Oil Corporation has 2.78% stronger performance.

Summary

Murphy Oil Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.