Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Both Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Basin Royalty Trust 7 8.90 N/A 0.55 9.57 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.43 N/A 0.21 18.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Epsilon Energy Ltd. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Permian Basin Royalty Trust. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 715% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Epsilon Energy Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.6% and 0%. 1% are Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permian Basin Royalty Trust -3.83% -12% -18.89% -22.12% -42.98% -10.51% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.09% -7.8% -12.91% -18.37% -17.83% -13.52%

For the past year Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s stock price has smaller decline than Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Permian Basin Royalty Trust beats Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.