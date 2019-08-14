Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Basin Royalty Trust 7 8.62 N/A 0.55 9.57 Callon Petroleum Company 7 1.73 N/A 0.97 5.07

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Callon Petroleum Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Permian Basin Royalty Trust. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Permian Basin Royalty Trust is presently more expensive than Callon Petroleum Company, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Callon Petroleum Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 715% Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.82 shows that Permian Basin Royalty Trust is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Callon Petroleum Company’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.4 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Callon Petroleum Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 5 2.71

Competitively Callon Petroleum Company has an average target price of $10.57, with potential upside of 131.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.6% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares and 0% of Callon Petroleum Company shares. About 1% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Callon Petroleum Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permian Basin Royalty Trust -3.83% -12% -18.89% -22.12% -42.98% -10.51% Callon Petroleum Company -6.11% -26.24% -33.06% -40.65% -55.6% -24.19%

For the past year Permian Basin Royalty Trust has stronger performance than Callon Petroleum Company

Summary

Callon Petroleum Company beats Permian Basin Royalty Trust on 7 of the 11 factors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.