Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)

This is a contrast between Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Basin Royalty Trust 6 8.24 N/A 0.55 9.57 Apache Corporation 30 1.15 N/A 0.28 86.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Apache Corporation. Apache Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Permian Basin Royalty Trust. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apache Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Apache Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 715% Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Apache Corporation’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.78 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Apache Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Apache Corporation 3 4 3 2.30

Apache Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $35 consensus price target and a 68.11% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.6% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares and 0% of Apache Corporation shares. Insiders held 1% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Apache Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permian Basin Royalty Trust -3.83% -12% -18.89% -22.12% -42.98% -10.51% Apache Corporation -1.49% -16.37% -22.99% -26.89% -46.98% -6.97%

For the past year Apache Corporation has weaker performance than Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Summary

Apache Corporation beats Permian Basin Royalty Trust on 7 of the 11 factors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.