Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Basin Royalty Trust 7 9.94 N/A 0.66 9.65 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 1.21 N/A 0.13 9.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Permian Basin Royalty Trust. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Permian Basin Royalty Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -1.7% -0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.77 beta. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s 1.63 beta is the reason why it is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.3% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permian Basin Royalty Trust -1.85% -15.94% -10.39% -10.39% -35.23% 8.14% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -4% -17.81% 1.69% -31.43% -57.75% 10.09%

For the past year Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Permian Basin Royalty Trust beats Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.