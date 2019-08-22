Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to pay $0.04 on Sep 16, 2019; Ngam Advisors LP Boosted Brandywine Realty (BDN) Stake

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Brandywine Realty (BDN) stake by 46.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp acquired 30,552 shares as Brandywine Realty (BDN)’s stock declined 3.66%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 96,813 shares with $1.54M value, up from 66,261 last quarter. Brandywine Realty now has $2.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 780,474 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) is expected to pay $0.04 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:PBT) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s current price of $4.91 translates into 0.88% yield. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.91. About 139,316 shares traded or 12.54% up from the average. Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) has declined 42.98% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Permian Basin Royalty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBT); 19/03/2018 Permian Basin Royalty Trust Announces March Cash Distribution; 18/05/2018 – Permian Basin Royalty Trust Announces May Cash Distribution; 20/04/2018 – Permian Basin Royalty Trust Announces April Cash Distribution And 2018 Reserve Quantities

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $228.85 million. The firm owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. It has a 8.89 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 3.34 million shares or 21.72% less from 4.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) for 17,954 shares. 875 were reported by Advisory Services Net Lc. Fruth Inv Management invested in 0.06% or 19,900 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 81,208 shares. Moreover, Mcgowan Asset Mngmt has 0.19% invested in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT). Horan Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 375 shares stake. Captrust Advsrs accumulated 3,934 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) for 16,462 shares. Creative Planning reported 14,181 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Diligent Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT). Pnc Financial Serv Incorporated owns 15,712 shares. Fmr reported 343,151 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested 0% in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT). Sandy Spring State Bank has invested 0% in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT).

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased Cabot Oil And Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) stake by 67,527 shares to 135,968 valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) stake by 18,213 shares and now owns 11,126 shares. Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) was reduced too.

