Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Reaches $4.76 52-Week Low; Ford Motor Co (F) Sentiment Is 1.06

The stock of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.43 target or 7.00% below today’s $4.76 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $221.86 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $4.43 price target is reached, the company will be worth $15.53M less. The stock decreased 4.80% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 129,339 shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) has declined 42.98% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBT News: 20/04/2018 – Permian Basin Royalty Trust Announces April Cash Distribution And 2018 Reserve Quantities; 19/04/2018 – DJ Permian Basin Royalty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBT); 19/03/2018 Permian Basin Royalty Trust Announces March Cash Distribution; 18/05/2018 – Permian Basin Royalty Trust Announces May Cash Distribution

Ford Motor Co (F) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 349 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 329 trimmed and sold positions in Ford Motor Co. The institutional investors in our database now have: 1.83 billion shares, down from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ford Motor Co in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 71 Reduced: 258 Increased: 255 New Position: 94.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $221.86 million. The firm owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. It has a 8.62 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 3.34 million shares or 21.72% less from 4.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Commerce Il holds 0% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 20,008 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT). Eaton Vance Management holds 0% or 18,900 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 17,954 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc holds 0.16% or 67,543 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 6,524 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT). Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT). Pnc Finance Services Gru invested in 15,712 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bancshares De invested in 0% or 5,000 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 5,000 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Mngmt holds 155,783 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James has 0% invested in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) for 11,761 shares.

Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 5.06% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company for 32.44 million shares. Gabalex Capital Management Llc owns 1.80 million shares or 4.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pzena Investment Management Llc has 1.86% invested in the company for 39.02 million shares. The Kansas-based Paragon Capital Management Llc has invested 1.78% in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 250,150 shares.

Ford Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and services automobiles in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $34.99 billion. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment develops, makes, distributes, and services cars, trucks, SUVs, and electrified vehicles under the Ford name; and luxury vehicles under the Lincoln name, as well as service parts and accessories. It has a 16.24 P/E ratio. This segment markets its products through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

