Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Basin Royalty Trust 6 9.64 N/A 0.55 9.57 SilverBow Resources Inc. 16 0.35 N/A 6.98 1.49

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Permian Basin Royalty Trust and SilverBow Resources Inc. SilverBow Resources Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Permian Basin Royalty Trust. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 715% SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Permian Basin Royalty Trust and SilverBow Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.6% and 90.6% respectively. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, 4.1% are SilverBow Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permian Basin Royalty Trust -3.83% -12% -18.89% -22.12% -42.98% -10.51% SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05%

For the past year Permian Basin Royalty Trust was less bearish than SilverBow Resources Inc.

Summary

SilverBow Resources Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.