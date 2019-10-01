Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Basin Royalty Trust 5 0.00 44.08M 0.55 9.57 Permianville Royalty Trust 3 -0.34 17.21M 0.40 6.43

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Permianville Royalty Trust. Permianville Royalty Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Permian Basin Royalty Trust. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Permian Basin Royalty Trust is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Permianville Royalty Trust, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Basin Royalty Trust 892,307,692.31% 0% 715% Permianville Royalty Trust 676,254,469.72% 15.4% 15.4%

Risk and Volatility

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Permianville Royalty Trust on the other hand, has 1.46 beta which makes it 46.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Permianville Royalty Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.6% and 4.8%. 1% are Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 31.8% are Permianville Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permian Basin Royalty Trust -3.83% -12% -18.89% -22.12% -42.98% -10.51% Permianville Royalty Trust -0.78% -10.56% -23.03% -0.65% -23.03% 35.11%

For the past year Permian Basin Royalty Trust has -10.51% weaker performance while Permianville Royalty Trust has 35.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Permian Basin Royalty Trust beats on 11 of the 12 factors Permianville Royalty Trust.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.