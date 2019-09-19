Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) Comparing side by side

Since Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Basin Royalty Trust 6 9.49 N/A 0.55 9.57 Penn Virginia Corporation 37 1.08 N/A 11.42 3.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Penn Virginia Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Permian Basin Royalty Trust. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Penn Virginia Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 715% Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 52.8% 17.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Penn Virginia Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Penn Virginia Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $70 consensus target price and a 113.15% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.6% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares and 99.4% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares. 1% are Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Penn Virginia Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permian Basin Royalty Trust -3.83% -12% -18.89% -22.12% -42.98% -10.51% Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66%

For the past year Permian Basin Royalty Trust has stronger performance than Penn Virginia Corporation

Summary

Penn Virginia Corporation beats Permian Basin Royalty Trust on 7 of the 11 factors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.