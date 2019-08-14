Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) Comparing side by side

Both Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Basin Royalty Trust 7 8.62 N/A 0.55 9.57 Murphy Oil Corporation 26 1.07 N/A 1.27 18.99

Demonstrates Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Murphy Oil Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Murphy Oil Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Permian Basin Royalty Trust. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 715% Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Murphy Oil Corporation’s 92.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.92 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Murphy Oil Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Murphy Oil Corporation 1 1 2 2.50

Competitively Murphy Oil Corporation has a consensus price target of $28.5, with potential upside of 44.60%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Murphy Oil Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.6% and 90.7%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, Murphy Oil Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permian Basin Royalty Trust -3.83% -12% -18.89% -22.12% -42.98% -10.51% Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78%

For the past year Permian Basin Royalty Trust had bearish trend while Murphy Oil Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Murphy Oil Corporation beats Permian Basin Royalty Trust on 10 of the 11 factors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.