Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Contrasting side by side

Both Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Basin Royalty Trust 6 8.67 N/A 0.55 9.57 Delek Logistics Partners LP 32 1.16 N/A 2.57 12.93

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Delek Logistics Partners LP. Delek Logistics Partners LP is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Permian Basin Royalty Trust. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Delek Logistics Partners LP, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 715% Delek Logistics Partners LP 0.00% -49.3% 9.6%

Volatility & Risk

Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s 0.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Delek Logistics Partners LP’s 0.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.6% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares and 23.5% of Delek Logistics Partners LP shares. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Delek Logistics Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permian Basin Royalty Trust -3.83% -12% -18.89% -22.12% -42.98% -10.51% Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.66% 1.1% 1.96% 11.07% 14.12% 13.54%

For the past year Permian Basin Royalty Trust had bearish trend while Delek Logistics Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

Delek Logistics Partners LP beats Permian Basin Royalty Trust on 8 of the 10 factors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.