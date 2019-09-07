Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Comparison side by side

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Basin Royalty Trust 6 9.35 N/A 0.55 9.57 Delek Logistics Partners LP 32 1.13 N/A 2.57 12.93

Demonstrates Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Delek Logistics Partners LP earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Delek Logistics Partners LP seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Permian Basin Royalty Trust. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Permian Basin Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delek Logistics Partners LP, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 715% Delek Logistics Partners LP 0.00% -49.3% 9.6%

Volatility and Risk

Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.82 beta. Delek Logistics Partners LP’s 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.6% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.5% of Delek Logistics Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Delek Logistics Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permian Basin Royalty Trust -3.83% -12% -18.89% -22.12% -42.98% -10.51% Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.66% 1.1% 1.96% 11.07% 14.12% 13.54%

For the past year Permian Basin Royalty Trust has -10.51% weaker performance while Delek Logistics Partners LP has 13.54% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Delek Logistics Partners LP beats Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.