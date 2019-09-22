Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Comparing side by side

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Basin Royalty Trust 6 9.57 N/A 0.55 9.57 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.67 N/A 7.14 3.06

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Permian Basin Royalty Trust. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 715% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6%

Volatility and Risk

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.82 beta. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.59 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s potential upside is 7.71% and its average target price is $26.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.6% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permian Basin Royalty Trust -3.83% -12% -18.89% -22.12% -42.98% -10.51% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47%

For the past year Permian Basin Royalty Trust has -10.51% weaker performance while Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has 5.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats Permian Basin Royalty Trust on 8 of the 11 factors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.