Permanens Capital LP Upped Its Stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by $720,000 as Share Price Rose; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Position in United Technologies (UTX) Upped by $30.85 Million

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $980,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 1.53M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Plains All American (PAA) Completes Deleveraging Plan, Updates Financial Policy, Increases Distributions – StreetInsider.com” on April 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oil Markets Ignore The Tanker War – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Red Oak Pipeline Announces Supplemental Open Season – Business Wire” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Never Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Things to Watch When Plains All American Pipelines Reports Q1 Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited has invested 0.42% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Aspiriant Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 9,211 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma reported 1.22 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Regis Mngmt Com owns 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 9,857 shares. Kayne Anderson Advisors LP owns 9.86M shares or 3.45% of their US portfolio. Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 22,468 shares. Syntal Cap Ptnrs has invested 0.32% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Chilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 20,975 shares stake. Aull And Monroe Inv Mgmt Corporation, Alabama-based fund reported 11,500 shares. Cincinnati Insur Com reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Salient Capital Advsr Ltd Com has invested 4.21% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 19,845 were accumulated by Fdx Advisors Inc. Highland Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Salem Inv Counselors holds 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 308 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21 billion and $6.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.76 million shares to 9.99M shares, valued at $742.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 38,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Bailey Robert J.. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25 million worth of stock or 10,089 shares.