Permanens Capital LP Upped Its Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Holding; 4 Analysts Bullish Range Resources (RRC)

Permanens Capital Lp increased Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) stake by 300% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Permanens Capital Lp acquired 30,000 shares as Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA)’s stock rose 1.62%. The Permanens Capital Lp holds 40,000 shares with $980,000 value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Plains All Amern Pipeline L now has $16.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.22. About 3.13M shares traded or 56.27% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises

Among 7 analysts covering Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Range Resources Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 11. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 2. Morgan Stanley maintained Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, July 15. See Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $7.5000 New Target: $6.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $7.0000 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $3.75 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $14 Initiates Coverage On

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $11 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $16 Maintain

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $624,843 activity. 20,000 shares were bought by GRAY STEVEN D, worth $175,390. The insider Scucchi Mark bought 11,100 shares worth $100,344. On Monday, March 11 the insider FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids , and oil company. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Range Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Announces Asset Sales That Will Total $634 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Asset Sales Are Bullish For Range Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold Range Resources Corporation shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorporation De reported 0% stake. Sailingstone Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 39.71 million shares or 29.42% of its portfolio. Broadview Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.99% or 322,500 shares. Ally reported 0.43% stake. 55,600 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Stock Yards Bank & Trust And Tru holds 23,200 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 6,660 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd accumulated 362,690 shares. Guggenheim Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Qs Lc owns 18,130 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,238 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 4.20 million shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Co holds 0.01% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

The stock increased 2.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 12.31 million shares traded or 24.80% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – INCIDENT CAUSED BY ILLEGAL DRILLING OPERATIONS OF A NEW WELL UNDERTAKEN BY LOCAL RESIDENTS WHICH HAS CAUSED A BLOWOUT AND FIRE; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 27/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP RRC.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK SCUCCHI TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity. EMG Investment – LLC sold $188.94M worth of stock or 8.18 million shares.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Plains All American Pipeline Crushed It Again in Q2 – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oil Struggles As Markets Rocked By Trade War – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Plains All American – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Pipeline Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 41,860 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 64,500 shares. Homrich And Berg has 0.03% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 34,688 shares. Moors And Cabot accumulated 130,476 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Heronetta Ltd Partnership has invested 4.53% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Syntal Prtn Limited Company holds 28,701 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Moody Natl Bank Division invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Seven Post Inv Office Ltd Partnership invested in 57,600 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated New York reported 184 shares stake. Kayne Anderson Advsr Lp invested 3.45% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Keybank National Association Oh holds 29,842 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 4.25 million shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt invested in 13.84 million shares or 1.43% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).