Permanens Capital LP Lifted The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Holding; Allstate Upped Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 72.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.05. About 3.99 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US; 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN FEBRUARY 2018 TOTALED $21.3 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.55; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 23,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,664 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 145,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.98. About 1.87M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $11.81 million activity. The insider Ruffel Charles A. bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250. The insider SCHWAB CHARLES R sold $11.76 million.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

