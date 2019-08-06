Permanens Capital LP Lifted Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Stake by $720,000; Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Boosted Its Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) as Market Valuation Declined

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 174.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 95,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 150,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.41. About 526,833 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $980,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.34. About 2.72 million shares traded or 36.67% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 186,262 shares. Fifth Third State Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,131 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advisors holds 0.04% or 13,890 shares in its portfolio. First holds 11,225 shares. Oppenheimer & Com holds 0.01% or 21,990 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 3,220 shares. 11,088 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tortoise Inv Management Lc invested in 0% or 600 shares. Brookfield Asset holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 13.84M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 88,345 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability reported 215,701 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.45 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.34% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Natl Communication Tx holds 0.02% or 11,865 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 2.37M shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kentucky-based Regent Inv Ltd has invested 0.08% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Southpoint Cap LP stated it has 0.96% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability reported 70,308 shares. Amalgamated National Bank reported 10,130 shares stake. 27,000 are held by Guyasuta Advsr. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 34,692 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 7,775 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 96,753 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,483 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 14 were reported by Nordea Ab. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 67,933 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl Corp has 6,675 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 27,007 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. The insider FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634.