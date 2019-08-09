Permanens Capital LP Has Lifted Its Position in Knowles (KN) as Share Value Rose; Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Stock Price Declined While Guggenheim Capital Has Raised by $1.17 Million Its Stake

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 91.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 77,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 161,768 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 84,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 864,304 shares traded or 7.85% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 151.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 97,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 162,382 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 64,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $7.79. About 8.61M shares traded or 223.26% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Knowles Corporation (KN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Knowles Corp (KN) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Knowles +2% as Q2 beats on top, bottom lines – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Thom Jackson Joins Schneider as Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 18,997 shares to 48,094 shares, valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 115,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 311,616 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MLP Consolidation Part 1: The Nearly Departed – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EnLink Midstream declares $0.283 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Won’t Want to Miss – The Motley Fool” on March 24, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EnLink Midstream Reports First Quarter 2019 Results and Announces Accelerated, Capital-Efficient Growth in the Permian Basin – PRNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.