Permanens Capital LP Has Increased Knowles (KN) Position by $1.32 Million; Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Shareholder Cutler Capital Management Upped Its Holding

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 91.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 77,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,768 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 84,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 499,607 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 5,075 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 4.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $100,335 activity. 3,000 shares were sold by KRIPITZ JEFFREY H, worth $58,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold PKBK shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 5.11% more from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Bancorporation Na owns 9,751 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 26,849 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 62,448 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Bessemer Grp holds 0% or 11,040 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Grp Inc Pcl holds 0% or 1,250 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 142,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 163,121 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 10,131 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Co owns 7,394 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability has 10,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 2,337 are owned by Regions Corporation. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Llc owns 50,421 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 1,468 shares. Basswood Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.59% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK).

