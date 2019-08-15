Permanens Capital LP Continues to Hold Stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA); Knot Offshore Part (KNOP) Market Value Rose While Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Trimmed Its Stake

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Knot Offshore Part (KNOP) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% . The institutional investor held 191,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 211,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Knot Offshore Part for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $598.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 85,626 shares traded. KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) has declined 13.30% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical KNOP News: 29/03/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Comments from ECB policymaker Knot in a Reuters interview; 29/03/2018 – ECB’s Knot Urges QE End to Help Wean World Economy Off Stimulus; 24/05/2018 – DUTCH CENTRAL BANK PRESIDENT KNOT COMMENTS IN SPEECH; 18/03/2018 – KNOT SEES NO MATERIAL RISKS TO FIN STABILITY FROM CRYPTO-ASSETS; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS RECENT EURO APPRECIATION NOT A BIG CONCERN, MOSTLY DUE TO EURO ZONE’S STRONG ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE; 18/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS INFLATION FROM TRADE BARRIERS IS “NOT THE KIND l’M LOOKING FOR”; 25/04/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS CAPITAL MARKETS UNION IS HIGHLY NECESSARY; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-In sweet spot, ECB risks normalising policy too slowly: Knot; 30/05/2018 – Knot Reappointed as Dutch Central Bank President for 7 Years; 18/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS SIGNIFICANT STEPS WARRANTED TO PROTECT CONSUMERS, FIGHT CRIME IN CRYPTOTOKENS

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $980,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.36. About 888,951 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Analysts await KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) to report earnings on August, 29 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 24.24% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.66 per share. KNOP’s profit will be $16.35M for 9.15 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by KNOT Offshore Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.21% EPS growth.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Midstream by 43,665 shares to 222,859 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amern Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 61,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources In (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.