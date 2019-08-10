Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (PPIH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES), both competing one another are Pollution & Treatment Controls companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. 9 0.54 N/A -0.12 0.00 Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. 12 4.40 N/A 2.15 5.93

Table 1 demonstrates Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. 0.00% -1.8% -0.9% Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. 0.00% 50.4% 32.3%

Risk & Volatility

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.49 and its 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s beta is 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.2% and 75.1% respectively. Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, 2.6% are Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. -0.34% -3.59% -0.56% 3.75% -3.8% 1.14% Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. -2% 0.24% 15% 10.89% 12.95% 20.66%

For the past year Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. beats Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping, and leak detection and location systems. The company offers various piping systems, including industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed piping systems for district heating and cooling; insulation for subsea oil and gas gathering flowlines and equipment; above and below ground long lines for oil and mineral transportation; and anti-corrosion coatings for oil and gas distribution and gathering pipelines. It sells its products in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, India, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MFRI, Inc. and changed its name to Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. in March 2017. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Niles, Illinois.