Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) and Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) are two firms in the Waste Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. 4 0.89 N/A -0.07 0.00 Charah Solutions Inc. 6 0.22 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. and Charah Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. and Charah Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.1% Charah Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Charah Solutions Inc. has 1.2 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Charah Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. and Charah Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.3% and 24.6% respectively. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.4%. Comparatively, Charah Solutions Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. -14.94% -11.35% 16.88% 12.92% -20.22% 56.17% Charah Solutions Inc. -43.24% -34.58% -42.35% -41.68% 0% -51.74%

For the past year Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. had bullish trend while Charah Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. beats Charah Solutions Inc.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing, and disposal services through licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities. It is also involved in the research and development activities to identify, develop, and implement waste processing techniques for problematic waste streams. The Services segment provides on-site waste management services to commercial and government customers; and technical services, such as professional radiological measurement and site survey, and integrated occupational safety and health, as well as consulting, engineering, project and waste management, environmental, decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) field, technical, and management personnel and services. It also offers nuclear services, including technology-based services comprising engineering, D&D, specialty, construction, logistics, transportation, processing, and disposal; and remediation of nuclear licensed and federal facilities, as well as cleanup of nuclear legacy sites. In addition, this segment owns an equipment calibration and maintenance laboratory that services, maintains, calibrates, and sources health physics and industrial hygiene, as well as customized nuclear, environmental, and occupational safety and health instrumentation. The Medical segment is involved in the research and development of medical isotope production technology. The company serves research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities, and governmental agencies through direct sales to customers or through intermediaries. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. The company also provides fossil services, such as coal ash management, silo management, on-site ash transportation, landfill management, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash. In addition, it markets class C fly ash, class F fly ash, bottom ash and PriceLite, CFB ash, synthetic gypsum, pulverized limestone, and other products; and provides nuclear services consisting of routine maintenance, outage services, facility maintenance, and staffing solutions for nuclear power generation facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.