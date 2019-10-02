Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (PESI) Reaches $4.88 52-Week High; Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Sellers Decreased By 18.33% Their Shorts

The stock of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) hit a new 52-week high and has $5.03 target or 3.00% above today’s $4.88 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $58.90M company. The 1-year high was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $5.03 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.77M more. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.88. About 9,307 shares traded. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) has declined 15.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.23% the S&P500. Some Historical PESI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Perma-Fix Environmental Services I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PESI); 09/05/2018 – Perma-Fix 1Q Net $96/,000; 14/03/2018 Perma-Fix 4Q EPS 2c; 09/05/2018 – Perma-Fix Achieves Profitability for the First Quarter of 2018; 14/03/2018 – Perma-Fix 4Q Rev $12.6M; 09/05/2018 – Perma-Fix 1Q EPS 1c; 31/05/2018 – Perma-Fix Announces Closing of Private Exchange Offer; 24/04/2018 – Perma-Fix Announces Private Exchange Offer; 01/05/2018 – Perma-Fix Adopts New Preferred Share Purchase Rights; 09/05/2018 – Perma-Fix 1Q Rev $12.7M

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 1 investors sold Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. only 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 6.34% more from 2.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock holds 0% in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) or 364,995 shares. Northern stated it has 19,709 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI). Ancora Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) for 271,619 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 48,745 shares. Blb&B Ltd Liability Co reported 10,000 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 22,930 shares in its portfolio. Wilen Investment Management Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI). Vanguard Gp Incorporated owns 262,057 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI). Financial Bank Of America De invested 0% in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI). Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI). Morgan Stanley reported 1,543 shares stake. Renaissance Technology Limited Com has invested 0% in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI).

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $58.90 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Treatment, Services, and Medical. It currently has negative earnings. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing, and disposal services through licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $128,779 activity. REEDER JOE bought $100,458 worth of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) on Monday, August 26. CENTOFANTI LOUIS F bought $2,126 worth of stock or 500 shares. 1,500 Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) shares with value of $5,700 were bought by Duff Mark. On Thursday, August 29 Naccarato Ben bought $1,950 worth of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) or 500 shares.

