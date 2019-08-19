Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) and Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) and Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Waste Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. 4 0.99 N/A -0.14 0.00 Waste Connections Inc. 90 4.73 N/A 2.07 43.76

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. and Waste Connections Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. 0.00% -7.8% -3.8% Waste Connections Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.’s 0.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 20.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Waste Connections Inc.’s 0.2 beta is the reason why it is 80.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. Its rival Waste Connections Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Waste Connections Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. and Waste Connections Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Waste Connections Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Waste Connections Inc. is $97, which is potential 4.85% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. and Waste Connections Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.5% and 70.3%. Insiders owned 5.5% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Waste Connections Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. 12.69% -5.57% -12.24% 3.04% -15.23% 58.72% Waste Connections Inc. -3.59% -5.11% -1.32% 9.59% 17.96% 22.18%

For the past year Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Waste Connections Inc.

Summary

Waste Connections Inc. beats Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing, and disposal services through licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities. It is also involved in the research and development activities to identify, develop, and implement waste processing techniques for problematic waste streams. The Services segment provides on-site waste management services to commercial and government customers; and technical services, such as professional radiological measurement and site survey, and integrated occupational safety and health, as well as consulting, engineering, project and waste management, environmental, decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) field, technical, and management personnel and services. It also offers nuclear services, including technology-based services comprising engineering, D&D, specialty, construction, logistics, transportation, processing, and disposal; and remediation of nuclear licensed and federal facilities, as well as cleanup of nuclear legacy sites. In addition, this segment owns an equipment calibration and maintenance laboratory that services, maintains, calibrates, and sources health physics and industrial hygiene, as well as customized nuclear, environmental, and occupational safety and health instrumentation. The Medical segment is involved in the research and development of medical isotope production technology. The company serves research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities, and governmental agencies through direct sales to customers or through intermediaries. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Waste Connections, Inc., a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. The company also owns and operates transfer stations that receive compact and load waste to be transported to landfills or treatment facilities through truck, rail, or barge; and intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. In addition, it provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flowback water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances that require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture. Further, the company offers container and chassis sales and leasing services to its customers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned or operated a network of 261 solid waste collection operations; 146 transfer stations; 6 intermodal facilities; 66 recycling operations; 90 active MSW, E&P, and/or non-MSW landfills; 22 E&P liquid waste injection wells; and 19 E&P waste treatment and oil recovery facilities. Waste Connections, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Woodlands, the United States.