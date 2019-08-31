Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) and Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Comparison side by side

Both Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) and Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) compete on a level playing field in the Waste Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. 4 0.92 N/A -0.14 0.00 Stericycle Inc. 49 1.21 N/A -3.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. and Stericycle Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. and Stericycle Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. 0.00% -7.8% -3.8% Stericycle Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -4.6%

Volatility & Risk

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.’s current beta is 0.8 and it happens to be 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Stericycle Inc. has beta of 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Stericycle Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Stericycle Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. and Stericycle Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stericycle Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Stericycle Inc. is $54.75, which is potential 21.96% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. and Stericycle Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.5% and 0% respectively. 5.5% are Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Stericycle Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. 12.69% -5.57% -12.24% 3.04% -15.23% 58.72% Stericycle Inc. -2.71% -2.13% -19.3% 3.91% -33.8% 25.27%

For the past year Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stericycle Inc.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing, and disposal services through licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities. It is also involved in the research and development activities to identify, develop, and implement waste processing techniques for problematic waste streams. The Services segment provides on-site waste management services to commercial and government customers; and technical services, such as professional radiological measurement and site survey, and integrated occupational safety and health, as well as consulting, engineering, project and waste management, environmental, decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) field, technical, and management personnel and services. It also offers nuclear services, including technology-based services comprising engineering, D&D, specialty, construction, logistics, transportation, processing, and disposal; and remediation of nuclear licensed and federal facilities, as well as cleanup of nuclear legacy sites. In addition, this segment owns an equipment calibration and maintenance laboratory that services, maintains, calibrates, and sources health physics and industrial hygiene, as well as customized nuclear, environmental, and occupational safety and health instrumentation. The Medical segment is involved in the research and development of medical isotope production technology. The company serves research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities, and governmental agencies through direct sales to customers or through intermediaries. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Stericycle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. The company collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services. Its products and services include medical waste management, reusable sharps disposal management, pharmaceutical waste, and hazardous waste management services; integrated waste stream solutions program; sustainability and recycling services for expired or unused inventory; secure information destruction and hard drive destruction services; and regulated recall and returns management communication, logistics, and data management services for expired, withdrawn, or recalled products. The company also offers compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names; live voice and automated communication services, including afterhours answering, appointment scheduling, appointment reminders, secure messaging, and event registration; and mailback solutions for regulated medical waste, universal wastes, pharmaceutical wastes, and other specialty wastes. The company serves healthcare businesses, including hospitals, physician and dental practices, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, etc.; retailers and manufacturers; financial and professional service providers; governmental entities; and other businesses. Stericycle, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.